Summit County Public Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Clinics
Summit County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics for the next two weeks. No appointment is necessary to attend a pop-up clinic.
The pop-up clinics are set to run from May 3 to 15 at locations throughout the county.
- Monday, May 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Firestone Community Center
- Thursday, May 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Summit Lake Community Center
- Friday, May 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Barberton City Block 7 (purple lot across from McDonald's)
- Saturday, May 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Summit County Fairgrounds
- Thursday, May 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Perkins Park (near the swimming pool)
- Saturday, May 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Twinsburg Community Center
SCPH will also accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesdays starting May 5 through June 30 at the health department's drive-thru clinic. Appointments are not necessary but can be made at 330-926-5795. The Moderna vaccine will be provided from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the Pfizer vaccine will be provided from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.