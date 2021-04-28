Summit County Public Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Clinics

Summit County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics for the next two weeks. No appointment is necessary to attend a pop-up clinic.

The pop-up clinics are set to run from May 3 to 15 at locations throughout the county.



Monday, May 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Firestone Community Center

Thursday, May 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Summit Lake Community Center

Friday, May 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Barberton City Block 7 (purple lot across from McDonald's)

Saturday, May 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Summit County Fairgrounds

Thursday, May 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Perkins Park (near the swimming pool)

Saturday, May 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Twinsburg Community Center

SCPH will also accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesdays starting May 5 through June 30 at the health department's drive-thru clinic. Appointments are not necessary but can be made at 330-926-5795. The Moderna vaccine will be provided from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the Pfizer vaccine will be provided from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.