Health & Science

Ohio COVID-19 Cases 'Leveling Off'

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published April 22, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine
Although more residents of Ohio are getting vaccinated for COVID-19, which Gov. Mike DeWine says is resulting in cases plateauing, the Ohio Department of Health says even more people need to get vaccinated for herd immunity to be reached.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio seems to be plateauing. But state health officials say they're concerned about another statistic leveling off; the number of people getting vaccinated.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says more than 38% of the state has received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which he says is slowing down the latest uptick in cases.

"We certainly hope as more and more people get vaccinated, we're crowding this virus out, making it tougher for this virus to spread," DeWine said.

The governor said the downside in the current state of the pandemic is that the latest variants are more contagious, according to medical experts.

The Ohio Department of Health says more people in Ohio need to get the shot in order to reach widespread vaccinated herd immunity.

DeWine said they're looking at possibly changing the metric for when restrictions can be lifted. It's currently based on reaching 50 cases per 100,000 people. For example, Kentucky bases its restrictions on vaccinations.
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
