Dates Set for Next Mass Vaccination Clinic at Summit County Fairgrounds

Summit County County Public has announced new vaccination dates at the Summit County Fairgrounds located at 1050 North Ave. in Tallmadge.

The department will be administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older by appointment on Friday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 27 from 1 p.m to 6 p.m.

Second doses will be administered at the same time as the first dose on May 24 for those vaccinated April 23 and on May 25 for those vaccinated April 27. There is no flexibility with those dates, so SCPH recommends if someone is not able to receive the second dose at the appointed time, they should not sign up to receive their first shot at the fairgrounds.

Appointments can be made at the state's vaccination portal.

