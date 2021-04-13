© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Governor Says Vaccines Are the Way Ohioans Get Their Freedom Back

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 13, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine in Steubenville
After touring a COVID-19 clinic in Steubenville, Gov. Mike DeWine promotes the COVID-19 vaccine as the solution to ending the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said he’ll lift the statewide mask mandate when Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. But that rate has been trending upward in recent days, putting the state further away from that goal. 

 

Two weeks ago, Ohio had 146 cases per 100,000 people. Last week that climbed to 183 cases per 100,000, well more than three times DeWine’s target number. But he’s hoping for a decrease soon as more residents are vaccinated.  

“The vaccine is our ticket for the spring. The vaccine is our ticket for the summer. The vaccine is our ticket out of this pandemic. That’s how we get our freedom back," DeWine said.

 

DeWine made his comments after touring a shot clinic in Steubenville. Ohio is now doing more mass clinics, vaccinating people 16 years old and older at colleges, businesses, churches and other settings.  


Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
