© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Advises Pause on Johnson and Johnson Vaccine As Feds Review 'Extremely Rare' Blood Clot Cases

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published April 13, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT
Johnson and Johnson Vaccine
OSU Wexner Medical Center
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine offered the convenience of requiring just one dose.

Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health are advising all COVID-19 vaccine providers to temporarily pause the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as federal officials review six "extremely rare" cases of severe blood clotting. The U.S. has administered 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC plans to hold a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review the six cases.

A healthcare worker loads a syringe with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as part of a collaborative effort from the West Virginia National Guard, FamilyCare Health Centers and Toyota to vaccinate Toyota employees on Mar. 26, in Buffalo, W.Va.
NPR News
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine And Blood Clots: What You Need To Know
Maria Godoy
,
Government health officials are recommending a "pause" in vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. We're answering your questions as we learn more.

In a joint statement from the CDC and FDA, officials said the call to temporarily pause the use of the vaccine is out of an "abundance of caution."

"In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)," the statement said.

The six cases are all women between the ages of 18 and 48 with symptoms happening six to 13 days after receiving the vaccination. Officials also say treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different than what might be typically administered.

"Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given," the joint CDC-FDA statement said.

A statement from DeWine's office said officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely.

Clinics in Ohio that scheduled people for the Johnson and Johnson shot are reportedly switching over to the other vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer.

DeWine had announced that vaccine clinics were set to begin this week to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for college students. Both Kent State University and the University of Akron have announced a pause in clinics where the J&J vaccine was to be administered.


Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19 vaccine side effectsJohnson & JohnsoncoronavirusOhio Department of HealthMike DeWine
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content