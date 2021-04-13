Mass Vaccination Clinics Go On While J&J Shots Are Not Being Used

Ohio’s mass vaccination clinics and colleges are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration investigate blood clots in six women out of the 6.8 million people who have received the shots. But that doesn’t mean that COVID-19 vaccine clinics are canceled.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says some clinics and colleges will offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines only, and eight others will take a week off. He says plenty of shots are available statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine encourages the state's residents to continue being vaccinated with Pfizer's and Moderna's shots during the time when the use of the Johnson & Johnson's is stopped.

But will the sudden pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccines give vaccine-hesitant Ohioans a reason to pause? Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff with the Ohio Department of Health doesn't think so. He says vaccine-hesitant people should be encouraged by this caution.

“This should be reassuring that the scientific and medical community is really on this and watching very closely to ensure that what people are receiving is, in fact, safe," Vanderhoff said.

He says anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the past few weeks should be alert for a bad headache, aches in lower extremities, nausea and vomiting. And if those symptoms occur, he says patients should consult their doctors.

