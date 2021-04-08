© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Akron NAACP Helps to Connect People of Color with COVID-19 Vaccines

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar,
Andrew Meyer
Published April 8, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
syringe and vile of medicine
Numstocker
/
Shutterstock
Despite the newly opened mass vaccination site at the Summit County Fairgrounds that is providing a closer option for those who wish to be vaccinated for COVID-19, communities of color are still struggling to get vaccinated. The Akron chapter of the NAACP is working to help to overcome the challenges and provide better access to vaccinations.

The head of Akron’s NAACP chapter says communities of color are struggling to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of equity barriers such as transportation and internet access. The organization is working to better connect those communities with the vaccine.

Judi Hill says people of color are still finding vaccines inaccessible, despite the newly opened mass vaccination site at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

“Mass vaccination clinics are really designed for people who have a car, people who have access. Again, something that we know is an issue for people of color and people who don’t have the financial means,” Hill said.

Although 20% of Ohio’s vaccines are supposed to go to people of color, Hill is discouraged vaccination clinics are so far outside of their communities.

“Why can’t we bring it to where the people are?” she said.

The Akron NAACP is working with other community organizations to set up smaller, easier-to-get-to vaccination sites. They’re also helping people without internet access sign up for vaccine appointments.

Hill says the way to sign up for a vaccination is a barrier to many in these communities.

Akron NAACP Helps to Connect People of Color with COVID-19 Vaccines
Hill: an issue of access
Judi Hill NAACP.jpg

“We take for granted that everybody has an email address, and they don’t. There are a lot of people who need this vaccine who only have phones they buy at the store,” she said.

Hill says the Akron NAACP has already helped more than 600 people who may not have internet access sign up for appointments.

If you need assistance getting an appointment, you can call the Akron NAACP at 330-573-4986.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19 vaccine distributionAkron NAACPSummit County FairgroundsOhiointernet access
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014. He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor. His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer: a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies. Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer
Related Content