Summit County Appointments at Mass Vaccine Site Are Filling Up Quickly

COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available throughout the Ohio, but the demand remains high. And in Summit County, vaccination appointments are quickly being taken.

The mass vaccination site at the Summit County Fairgrounds has begun offering doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. However the county’s public health commissioner, Donna Skoda, says the appointments are filling up almost immediately.

Donna Skoda High demand means vaccination appointments are disappearing quickly after they're announced. Listen • 0:17

“When we open on Saturday, we're going to be starting out with 1500 doses for which we've already sold out. We scheduled. It opened and went pretty quickly. And then our next mass vac clinic would be on Wednesday. But that too, is sold out.”

Registration for appointments at the fairgrounds on Friday, April 9th will open up tomorrow .

Skoda recommends anyone struggling to find appointments reach out to their primary care providers or the Ohio Department of Health’s call center.

She says they have not been notified about any supply problems due to the production issues with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. If that happens, she says they’ll switch to a different vaccine.