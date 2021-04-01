© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

COVID Vaccines Coming To Ohio Colleges, Universities, Businesses And Labor Unions

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. Mike DeWine says, beginning next week, Ohio’s colleges and universities will have the opportunity to hold vaccine clinics for their students. And he’s going to allow businesses and labor unions to vaccinate workers on site too. 

DeWine says all students at public and private colleges will have the opportunity to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on campus before they go home for summer break.

“More of the college students will opt to get that vaccine if they can get it right there and they can get it at the same time their peers, their fellow students are there on campus to get it," DeWine said.

DeWine says businesses and labor unions will also be allowed to do shot clinics for their employees or members on site. And he has authorized vaccine providers to take up to 25% of their allotment to vaccinate workers. The state’s positivity rate has been increasing but DeWine says he thinks these changes will drive the vaccination rate higher and lower the number of people who test positive in the future. 
Health & ScienceCOVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19coronavirusJohnson & JohnsonMike DeWine
Jo Ingles
