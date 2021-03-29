Ohio May Move Shots Around After Largest Ever Shipment This Week

COVID vaccines are available to all Ohioans older than 16 starting today. But there are still reports of people having problems finding appointments near home. At a shot clinic in Vinton County Monday, the governor said the state may start moving shots around after it gets its next shipment of vaccines Tuesday.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the formula for deciding how much vaccine each county gets has been mostly based on population, but there’s been some weight given to poverty and other factors.

But after a tour of clinics in rural Morgan, Monroe and Vinton counties Monday, DeWine said when the state knows how much vaccine it will have by Tuesday at noon, the supply can be shared throughout the state.

We had another great day visiting vaccination sites in Ohio. The teams in Monroe, Morgan, and Vinton counties are doing great work to spread awareness about the vaccine and to vaccinate those who wish to receive a shot.

Learn more at https://t.co/1wP3wDi8rR pic.twitter.com/OgiGvsMO4m— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 29, 2021

“We will know, for example, how much Johnson & Johnson is coming into the state, which is really the kind of the unknown variable. And then we’ll make, within the next several days after that, the allocation," DeWine said.

This week the state is expecting its biggest shipment of vaccine ever: more than 570,000 doses.

Shot clinics continue in the three biggest cities as well as Lima, Toledo, Dayton, Akron and Youngstown as well as smaller communities. Four mobile vaccine clinics are also planned.

Information on vaccine appointment scheduling is at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.