Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County to Open Mass Vaccination Site at Fairgrounds on April 3

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published March 26, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT
A picture of the Summit County Fairgrounds entrance.
GOOGLE
Summit County moved its mass vaccination site to the Fairgrounds in Tallmadge following the sale of Chapel Hill Mall.

Summit County Public Health is partnering with METRO RTA to increase accessibility for a state-sponsored mass-vaccination site to be located at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

Beginning April 3, the fairgrounds will be open three or four days a week to administer 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week. Residents can schedule appointments on the Summit County Public Health website or by phone once they are made available.

METRO will provide free transportation to the fairgrounds via a shuttle from its transit center near Chapel Hill Mall. Beginning Monday, March 29 it will also offer a free ride to any vaccination location on a fixed route as long as the rider can show proof of a vaccination appointment.

Along with METRO and SCPH, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro will be conducting targeted outreach to residents who receive Medicaid and to areas with the least amount of vaccinations. Medicaid recipients must register for a ride by calling (330) 643-8200. Once registered, they have to call (330) 376-5353 to schedule the ride.

People who have questions about the vaccination site may ask them during a virtual Q&A session on April 1 at 12:00 p.m with METRO, SPCH and Summit County Emergency Management Agency. Residents can attend via Facebook Live on both Summit County Public Health and Executive Shapiro's pages.

For a complete list of vaccine providers in the state, please visit the Ohio Department of Health's website.

Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
