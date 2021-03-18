Vaccine Clinic Opens Tuesday at KSU Field House

A weekly clinic planned at Kent State’s Field house expects to vaccinate more than 2,000 people a day.

The clinic opens next Tuesday, March 23.

Michael Anguillano, with the Kent City Health Department, says the clinic is for age-eligible Portage County residents.

"So that would be 40 and over would be eligible for the first few days of this clinic," Anguillano said, "and then once it opens to those 16 over then it would obviously open up and would have a lot more people eligible."

The state plans to expand eligibility to all Ohioans age 16 and older on March 29.

Anguillano says people need to sign up online at the Portage County Health Department website.

The clinic will be open every Tuesday from 10.a.m to 6.p.m beginning March 23.

