Summit County's COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Moves to Fairgrounds

The state health department has approved a plan to move Summit County’s COVID-19 mass vaccination site from the Chapel Hill Mall to the Summit County Fairgrounds.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the move is due to the sale of the mall being finalized this week.

“They’re trying to renovate that and put a new roof on it and do stuff to it and fix it, and there was a possibility that we would have to relocate if they were able to lease the space, and we didn’t want to take that chance.”

Skoda says she is working with METRO to ensure buses can transport people to the fairgrounds on route 91 and Howe Road in Tallmadge. Opening is dependent on vaccine availability, but Skoda anticipates to be operational by the end of March. Once the vaccination site is open, Skoda says they are slated to receive 5,000 doses a week and wrap up before the Summit County Fair in July.

