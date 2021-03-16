© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

All Ohioans 16 Years And Up Eligible For COVID Shots Starting March 29

90.3 WCPN ideastream | By Anna Huntsman
Published March 16, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
photo of Governor Mike DeWine at a press conference at the Wolstein Center.
Anna Huntsman
/
ideastream
At a press conference at Cleveland State's Wolstein Center March 16, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio will expand COVID vaccine eligibility requirements later this week. By the end of the month, all Ohioans regardless of age will qualify, he said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced all Ohioans will qualify for the vaccines by the end of the month, during a news briefing at the state's first mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,

Citing increasing vaccine supply from the federal government, as well as more mass clinics opening in the state soon, anyone aged 16 and up will become eligible for a shot starting March 29, DeWine said.

Starting this Friday, March 19, Ohioans aged 40 years and older will qualify, as well as individuals who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and obesity, he added.

"Between these two eligibility groups, it's about 1.6 million new Ohioans who will now be eligible," DeWine said.

People who have these medical conditions, including obesity, do not have to show any certification proving their status, he added. 

Teenagers who qualify when registration opens for everyone will only be able to schedule a Pfizer shot, DeWine added. 

"The FDA emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines only covers individuals ages 18 and older," he said.

So far, about 2.4 million Ohioans have received their first dose of the vaccine, about one-fifth of the population, according to state data.

Approximately 1,500 Ohioans will be vaccinated at Cleveland State's federal mass vaccination site Tuesday during its soft opening. The clinic will ramp up to vaccinating 6,000 Ohioans per day, possibly by the end of the week.

Other mass clinics scheduled in various cities in Ohio should be up and running by the end of the month, DeWine said.

 
Copyright 2021 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit https://wcpn.ideastream.org/.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19 vaccinecoronavirusMike DeWine
Anna Huntsman
Anna Huntsman is a reporter for WCPN covering health and science. Before joining WCPN in 2019, she was a Carnegie-Knight News21 Fellow at Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she traveled the country reporting on natural disaster recovery. Her work appeared nationally in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Associated Press. Anna graduated with a B.S. in Journalism from Kent State University, where she got her start in public radio as an intern at WKSU.