© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Advocates for Cancer Patients Hoping They Can Find Available Vaccines Now

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
a photo of a doctor with a vial and syringe
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Eligibility is expanding rapidly for COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio.

Advocates for cancer patients have been pushing for them to be added to the state’s eligibility list. They’re eligible starting Friday, but they have a new concern now.

Bryan Hannon with the American Cancer Society says he is happy cancer patients in Ohio will be eligible for vaccines starting this Friday. But he’s concerned about whether they can find available appointments since people over 40 and others with chronic ailments have also been added. 

“I think there is some concern that cancer patients and patients with other chronic diseases, like COPD and heart disease, may have to compete with relatively healthy 40-year-olds of average risk," Hannon says.

screen_shot_2021-03-16_at_10.26.04_am.png
Credit Gov. Mike DeWine's office
/

Hannon says he wishes Ohio had followed the CDC guidelines so cancer patients would have been able to get the vaccines sooner. Cancer patients and others with illnesses are listed in the 1E group, higher than 40-year-olds who are in the 2C group so that might give them an advantage at some clinics. 
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19coronavirus
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content