© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
Oh_Really_Logo_resized_final-10.png
OH Really?
WKSU is looking for the answers to the questions you have about Ohio in a project we call "OH Really?" It's an initiative that makes you part of the news gathering process.

Scheduling a COVID-19 Vaccine Leads to Questions. OH Really?

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia,
Anna Huntsman
Published March 15, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
vaccine.PNG
Kabir Bhatia
/
Summit County Public Health continues to offer a lottery system for getting the vaccine, while Cuyahoga County has a waiting list.

As more Ohioans get vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve still got questions about the timetable for each dose.

The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require a second dose after the first, and there’s a four-day grace period for that second dose.

A listener from Summit County emailed us, saying her doses had been properly spaced until her pharmacy pushed the first dose forward by several days, shortening the window.

I asked ideastream Health Reporter Anna Huntsman about how that could affect someone’s immunity.

“The reason there is an interval in the first place is because your body needs enough time to mount an immune response to the first dose of whichever vaccine you're getting. Whether it's one of the vaccines we got as kids or the COVID-19 vaccine.

“From what I read through the CDC and other medical sources, is that you should only be scheduled for outside the interval if it's an extenuating circumstance. They listed reasons such as [if] you are about to go on vacation, or if you're going to be out-of-town and need to get it right at 24 days. I think in this person’s case, there were scheduling issues, but it sounds like they called the pharmacist, who said it was okay for them to come in.”

Huntsman adds that when it comes to building an immune response, some people are concerned if they haven't been able to stay with the standard window between shots.

“We know from the reports so far about these vaccines that it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to start your body's antibody response. I'm not a doctor or pharmacist, but the person in the email said it was 24 days. So they are well over the two weeks needed to build that immune response. I don't think they should have any concerns that getting a second dose within that four-day grace period would suppress the immune response in their body from the first dose.”

Getting the 2-1-1
We also received a note this week from Marie Sulzmann, who is 76 and lives in Twinsburg. She’s a retired nurse and in good health, and was one of many people who wrote in to say they’re having trouble getting a vaccine appointment. But last week, she finally received her first dose from Discount Drug Mart.

“I think the whole key to the situation is to be patient; sign up where you can. I could have gone to Warrensville to get a shot, but I didn’t feel comfortable driving there. People in my age group are in such varying stages of activity and lifestyle [so] it’s really hard for them.”

The United Way’s 2-1-1 COVID vaccine helpline offers information and assistance. Hunstman says they've added staff to handle call volume that's doubled since the line opened in January.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinecoronavirus
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Anna Huntsman
Anna Huntsman is a reporter for WCPN covering health and science. Before joining WCPN in 2019, she was a Carnegie-Knight News21 Fellow at Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she traveled the country reporting on natural disaster recovery. Her work appeared nationally in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Associated Press. Anna graduated with a B.S. in Journalism from Kent State University, where she got her start in public radio as an intern at WKSU.
Related Content