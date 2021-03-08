© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Goodyear Announces Collaborative Project to Enhance Traffic Safety

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published March 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST
Goodyear blimp
Amanda Rabinowitz
/
WKSU
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Ease Logistics, and the city of Dublin will combine research to address problems on the road.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. has announced its part in a pilot project near Columbus focused on making both vehicles and traffic safer.

The company is teaming up with transportation company Ease Logistics and the city of Dublin to research how they can increase connected mobility efforts, which are meant to consider the larger role vehicles can play in making traffic flow smoother and safer.

Goodyear’s Connected Fleet Product Manager Micah Tindor says the data from each of the three partners will then be assessed as a whole.

“We’re gonna deploy eight vehicles with Goodyear’s tire pressure monitoring systems, Goodyear’s TPMS Plus system, at Ease Logistics," Tindor said. "Those vehicles are gonna travel throughout the Beta District generating data.”

The research will monitor eight vehicles equipped with Goodyear tires embedded with special sensors to help identify transportation issues. The real-time data collected, including tire pressure and temperature, will help enhance mobility technology to prevent roadside breakdowns and improve safety and handling.

“As you combine these data sets with different partners, it starts to generate for us the ability to see a clearer understanding of what’s happening within the mobility space and to solve for things that are hindering the smooth flow of mobility of people within the city,” Tindor said.

Tindor said the research will help them assess and prevent a range of issues from problems related to low tire pressure to unsnarling traffic jams. The pilot project will be used to consider what technology should eventually make its way into vehicles.

Tags

Health & ScienceGoodyearGoodyear Tire & RubberDublinTrafficDriver safetytechnology
Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
See stories by Kelsey Paulus
Related Content