Akron Children’s Hospital is taking a new approach to sports medicine with the use of an app created by an Ohio-based company. Healthy Roster is focused on improving communication among athletes, parents, coaches, athletic trainers and physicians.

Dr. Joe Congeni is the medical director of Akron Children’s Sports Medicine Center. He says communication in sports medicine has always been difficult since a lot of the care happens on the field or the court, not in a doctor’s office. He says the app is HIPPA compliant, which sets it apart from other forms of communication.

Akron Children's Takes New Approach to Sports Medicine Congeni on Healthy Roster app Listen • 0:18

“We’re excited about the security, the compliance—the HIPPA compliance—but we’re also superexcited about the fact that this is going to connect our sports medicine team altogether and really improve what’s so important to us about communication and collaboration,” he said.

Akron Children’s provides athletic trainers to 25 high schools in six counties, some of whom are already using the app this week. Congeni says he hopes the app will also be used by other club sports they work with.

