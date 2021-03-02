© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

New Health Orders: Take Up to 30% of Fans Out to the Ball Game

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 2, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST
Youth baseball game in Delaware
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
More fans are now allowed to attend sporting events, such as this youth baseball game in Delaware, as a result of the state's loosening of pandemic restrictions.

Two new health orders are now in effect that relax rules for Ohio professional and youth sports, as well as wedding and entertainment venues. The orders became effective at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday.

Banquet halls no longer have a 300-person limit as long as those attending weddings, proms, funeral wakes and parties wear face coverings and the facilities adhere to other previous health orders.

two_orders_030221.jpeg
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the state is relaxing pandemic-induced rules for events that draw large crowds.

Youth, collegiate, club and professional sports can have spectators again. Twenty-five percent of the seating capacity can be used indoors. Outdoors, it’s up to 30% seating capacity. And those same rules apply to entertainment venues. 
Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19governor's health orderssportswedding venuesentertainmentfunerals
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
