Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science

More Ohioans Are Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccines

WKSU | By Jo Ingles (Statehouse News Bureau)
Published March 1, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST
health care worker with vaccine
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A new group of people in Ohio, known as those in Phase 1C, will be eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday.

Starting Thursday, more Ohioans will be eligible for COVID vaccines. That’s because nearly 500,000 more doses will be available this week.

Gov. Mike DeWine says with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on its way, the next group of eligible Ohioans can register to start receiving vaccines Thursday.

“We are lowering the eligibility to 60. Anybody above 60 is eligible," DeWine said.

Phase 2 of Ohio's Vaccination Program slide

In addition to the Phase 2 vaccinations beginning later this week, DeWine adds some occupations and health conditions to create a Phase 1 C.

Phase 1C Occupations slide
Gov. Mike DeWine's Office

Police, firefighters, corrections officers, funeral service providers and child care workers become eligible Thursday. So do Ohioans with Type 1 diabetes, those with bone marrow transplants, people with ALS, and those who are pregnant.

DeWine says all Ohioans who will be eligible for shots under the 1 C or Phase 2 categories can register with providers now and begin getting the vaccines Thursday.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine distributionCOVID-19 vaccine supplyPhase 1CJohnson & Johnson
Jo Ingles (Statehouse News Bureau)
