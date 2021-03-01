More Ohioans Are Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccines

Starting Thursday, more Ohioans will be eligible for COVID vaccines. That’s because nearly 500,000 more doses will be available this week.

Gov. Mike DeWine says with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on its way, the next group of eligible Ohioans can register to start receiving vaccines Thursday.

“We are lowering the eligibility to 60. Anybody above 60 is eligible," DeWine said.

In addition to the Phase 2 vaccinations beginning later this week, DeWine adds some occupations and health conditions to create a Phase 1 C.

Gov. Mike DeWine's Office

Police, firefighters, corrections officers, funeral service providers and child care workers become eligible Thursday. So do Ohioans with Type 1 diabetes, those with bone marrow transplants, people with ALS, and those who are pregnant.

DeWine says all Ohioans who will be eligible for shots under the 1 C or Phase 2 categories can register with providers now and begin getting the vaccines Thursday.