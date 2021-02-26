Ohio Might Soon Move COVID Vaccine Eligibility Down to 60 Years Old

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is looking at expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 sooner than expected with the anticipation of more vaccine doses arriving next week.

The state was already planning an increased shipment of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, but now DeWine says there's a "distinct possibility" that Ohio will receive an additional 90,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, pending approval.

Currently the eligibility window is being held for people 65 years old and older, along with people with certain medical conditions.

"My message today is there's a lot of vaccine coming next week. This is a game changer next week," DeWine said. "People should take this opportunity because we probably are going to move up the time that we thought maybe a week ago that we could make the change. We're monitoring the changes every day, but this is the opportunity now."

DeWine says the next change in eligibility will be opening the vaccine to people 60 years and older. He has not given any more details on when that might happen.