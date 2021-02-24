© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

University of Akron Conducts Wastewater Research to Test for Coronavirus On-campus

WKSU | By Connor Steffen
Published February 24, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Wastewater Samples
John Senko
/
University of Akron
The University of Akron's wastewater monitoring project is funded through a series of CARES Act grants designated by the State of Ohio for the pandemic.

The University of Akron is joining other Ohio schools in analyzing samples of on-campus wastewater for COVID-19.

The monitoring project is headed by John Senko, an associate professor of geosciences and biology at the University of Akron.

Senko and his team of one research associate, one graduate student and two undergraduate students are working with university plumbers to obtain waste samples from five residence halls—Spanton Hall, Bulger Hall, South Hall, Exchange Street Apartments and the Honors Complex.

1 of 3  — Blake Bilinovich
2 of 3  — Clayton Hubler
3 of 3  — Olivia Hershey

“We bring that raw sewage back. We filter it to try to concentrate all of the muck in the sewage and then we extract the the RNA from the sample," Senko said. "And then we do the PCR test which is you know, again, what you would have done with [the] Q-tip in your nose swab.”

He said this technique works because traces of the virus are carried in the feces of those infected. If spikes in the amount of the virus RNA are found in samples, the team will notify the school so it can take additional preventative measures at that given residence hall.

Senko says his team is also collaborating with colleges and universities statewide, including Ohio State University and Case Western Reserve University, to test wastewater samples across Ohio for traces of COVID-19 variants.

coronavirus COVID-19 testing wastewater
Connor Steffen
Connor Steffen is a junior at Kent State studying journalism. Connor is a member of TV2 News, Kent State's student-run television station, where he serves as the executive producer for all news operations. He also anchors, reports and produces for the station. After graduation, Connor hopes to work as a reporter at a local news station.
