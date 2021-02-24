© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
Oh_Really_Logo_resized_final-10.png
OH Really?
WKSU is looking for the answers to the questions you have about Ohio in a project we call "OH Really?" It's an initiative that makes you part of the news gathering process.

There's a Grace Period for Your Second Vaccine Dose. OH Really?

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia,
Anna Huntsman
Published February 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST
Dr Rebecca Stone vaccine.png
Cleveland Clinic Akron General
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines each require two doses. A listener wants to know why there's a four-day grace period for that second dose, and if it affects the safety or efficacy of the shot.

As more Ohioans are vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve still got questions about the timetable for each dose.

The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require a second dose after the first, and there’s a four-day grace period for that second dose.

A listener from Barberton asks, “what’s the significance of the grace period being four-days, and is it still safe and effective within that time?”

Ideastream Health Reporter Anna Huntsman says decades of research shows that our bodies need time to process any vaccine after a first dose.

“If you're a couple days late on getting your second dose, that's actually not a problem. That is just the number of days that they have determined that you’re not going to have a negative effect if you get your dose four days early. The problem with getting a dose too early is that your body maybe didn't have enough time to make the proper antibodies.

“The other thing I wanted to mention: they're not going to use that four day grace period to schedule your second dose either. They would go by the recommended interval; at least 21 days for Pfizer or least 28 for Moderna. The four days is only if there is an extenuating circumstance.

“A lot of providers aren't even scheduling them out right now because they just never know when they're going to get their shipments. You're likely not going to get your second dose exactly on that 21st day or that 28th day. A couple days late is not unsafe. And it's definitely still effective.”

Huntsman adds that a grace period is something the CDC recommends for most vaccines with multiple doses.

“OH Really?” is WKSU’s podcast which makes you part of the reporting process. Ask your question now!

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine"OH Really?"OH Really
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Anna Huntsman
Anna Huntsman is a reporter for WCPN covering health and science. Before joining WCPN in 2019, she was a Carnegie-Knight News21 Fellow at Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she traveled the country reporting on natural disaster recovery. Her work appeared nationally in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Associated Press. Anna graduated with a B.S. in Journalism from Kent State University, where she got her start in public radio as an intern at WKSU.
Related Content