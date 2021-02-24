The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health have partnered to create a new program to fight infant mortality.

Baby on Board will provide expectant mothers and their partners from three east side zip codes access to safe and efficient transportation to doctor’s appointments and other necessary locations.

The program will first provide free bus passes and vouchers to these households. However, Angela Newman-White, a supervisor for the Maternal and Child Health Program at the board of health, said it will also work to address systemic inequity by improving bus stop amenities and providing free rides to new and expecting mothers.

Baby on Board: How Community Organizers are Fighting Infant Mortality and the Inequities of Transportation Newman-White: hopes for program Listen • 0:19

“I’m excited though cause that’s that long-term sustainable community investment that I want to see happen, and we’re hoping that hopefully we can have real outcomes in two years that other cities or maybe even the state decides to do more of an investment,” Newman-White said.

She says the plan is to begin distributing bus passes April 1, with improvements to bus stops coming this summer.

This program is a new way to address the high rates of infant mortality that are plaguing Cuyahoga County.

According to First Year Cleveland, an organization that studies infant mortality rates in the area, "The infant mortality rate in Cuyahoga County is one of the highest in the United States. Of the 13,937 babies born in Cuyahoga County in 2019, 120 didn't make it to their first birthday. The numbers are especially concerning for Black babies."

According to data from the board of health, 85% of pregnant women who said they faced barriers to receiving care said one of their top obstacles was transportation to and from doctor's appointments.

Once the board of health recognized a need for enhanced transportation efforts, they also examined census data, identified zip codes with the highest percentages of households without a vehicle and compared these zip codes to infant mortality rates in those same areas. In all, three zip codes posed the most need: 44108, 44110 and 44112.

Representatives from Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority have said that they will be "targeting stops near medical and family facilities, such as daycares, libraries, and grocery stores. These upgraded amenities are not limited to shelters, additional seating, lighting, and sidewalk connections."

The board of health will also be responsible for continued data collection to report on the program's progress and assess the impact on each individual or family enrolled to track whether or not Baby on Board is making a real difference in the community.

Greater Cleveland RTA representatives said, "With this newly established partnership between RTA, CCBH, and their local neighborhood health partners, RTA hopes that this is just the beginning of prioritizing equitable health and eliminate transit barriers for one of our most vulnerable population, children."

