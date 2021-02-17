© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Weather Delays Some COVID Vaccine Shipments

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 17, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST
snow piles
Roger Ingles
The severe winter weather across Ohio the past couple of days has caused some shipping delays for COVID-19 vaccinations, but Gov. Mike DeWine says the delays will be minor.

Some shot clinics were closed Tuesday, but not just because of bad weather in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine says the weather has delayed some shipments of COVID vaccines from getting to shot clinics throughout the state on time. 

DeWine says his office has been notified that the bad weather plaguing much of the country in the past couple of days is causing shipping delays. But he says there’s no reason to worry. 

“This vaccine is coming here. It may be a day late, but it is coming," DeWine said.

DeWine says clinics might have to postpone some shots that were scheduled. So anyone who had a vaccine scheduled this week will be able to get it, but he's advising people with appointments to check with their providers.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
