© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closings and Cancellations from WKYC
Health & Science

Ohio's New Vaccine Scheduling Website Is Ready but Won't Be Available Yet

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 17, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Gov. Mike DeWine at press conference
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
COVID-19 vaccine providers will soon be able to add themselves to the state's vaccine scheduling website. The website is intended to make it easier for people to find providers and make appointments for their shots.

One of the current frustrations with scheduling vaccines in Ohio is that there’s not one centralized place to go to do that. The state now has a website for that but don’t expect to use it anytime soon. 

Gov. Mike DeWine says the site has been built and is ready for vaccine providers to enter their information into it. 

“We’ll provide extra service to help them get set up and work with them one on one to make sure the system can work well with everyone," DeWine said.

DeWine says providers are working through waitlists now, but once they have made the transition to the state’s new scheduling site, the website will go live. When it’s fully operational, Ohioans will be able to find where to get a vaccine in their area and schedule the shot. But DeWine would not give a timeline on how long that will take. 
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19 vaccine scheduling
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content