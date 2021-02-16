© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closings and Cancellations from WKYC
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio To Keep Vaccinations At Age 65+ For 'Next Few Weeks'

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published February 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST

Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said the state will keep its roster of people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine at age 65 and older for the foreseeable future in order to make sure "the most vulnerable in the state of Ohio" are vaccinated before moving on to another group. DeWine declined to give a date of when he would announce the next group in line to receive the vaccine.

"People have a right to be impatient, but be persistent, hang in, we're going to stay at this age until we feel we have a large number of people at this age vaccinated," he said in response to a reporter's question about when more Ohioans could expect to see "the light at the end of the tunnel."

He said the state is still looking at when to set a date for the next group of eligible Ohioans, which he also did not detail. "Over 700 groups have sent us letters and indicated they want to go next and so we're trying to go through that and weigh that," he said.

DeWine first announced he would hold the vaccine rollout at age 65 on Feb. 8 in order to vaccinate the 2.2 million people in what's known as Group 1B. That group also includes teachers and school staff, some of which have come under fire from the governor and others for not upholding an agreement to have schools back in some form of in-person learning by March 1 in order to have their staff vaccinated.

At the time, DeWine said the state was committing about 100,000 doses a week for seniors and diverting the rest to teachers just for the month of February.

Additional reporting by Andy Chow. 
Copyright 2021 91.7 WVXU.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusvaccinationsCOVID-19Mike DeWine
Jennifer Merritt
Jennifer Merritt brings 15 years of "tra-digital" journalism experience to WVXU, having served in various digital roles for such legacy publications as InStyle and Parade, as well as start-ups like Levo League and iVillage. She helped these outlets earn several awards, including MIN's 2015 Digital Team of the Year. She graduated from Rutgers University with a journalism major and English minor and has continued her education with professional development classes through the Poynter Institute, Columbia University and PMJA. Before moving to Cincinnati from New York in 2016, she vowed her son would always call it "soda" and not "pop." She has so far been successful in this endeavor.
See stories by Jennifer Merritt