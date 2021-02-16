© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Advocates for Dental Health Have Ideas for How to Make It More Accessible to Underserved Communities

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 17, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST
dental instruments
Sebastian Duda
/
Shutterstock.com
Insufficient dental care leads to other negative health outcomes, health experts and advocates say. This is one reason why they are seeking to improve access to dental care for those who have little or no care at all.

A coalition of groups working to expand dental access for unserved or underserved Ohioans says there are cost-effective and common-sense ways to do it.

Janis Sunderhaus, CEO of Health Partners of Western Ohio, says too many Ohioans lack good dental care. For example, she says there is not one dentist in Defiance County who will take a Medicaid patient. She says the only way to really provide oral care for unserved or underserved patients is to allow more options for service.

Carla Hicks with the Ohio Public Health Association says advanced practice registered nurses are integral parts of health care. She says dental therapists could and should be given the opportunity to work with dentists to serve people who lack good dental care.

“The dental therapists can provide the same type of expansion of dental care and improve the state of oral care across Ohio in arrangement with our dentists,” Hicks said.

Hicks and others say poor dental care leads to other health problems. Yet dental care continues to be overlooked when government looks at expanding health care options for poor and underserved communities.  

One dozen other states have already passed legislation authorizing dental therapy under a similar model as nurse practitioners.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
