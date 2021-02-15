© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Did Ohio's Curfew Work? Ohio's Governor Thinks So.

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 15, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST
Anne's Kitchen outdoor dining area
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Anne's Kitchen in Powell has an outdoor dining area for patrons. Restaurants throughout the state are making accommodations to comply with government mandates, as well as provide comfort for diners, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew that closed Ohio’s restaurants and bars in late evening hours since November has been lifted. But is there evidence that curfew actually prevented the spread of coronavirus? The governor thinks so.

Gov. Mike DeWine says when you are inside a bar or restaurant, you are indoors without a mask while eating and drinking. And that, he says, makes it easier to spread coronavirus.

“Restaurants, bars, by their very nature, have spread. We have clear evidence of that. What a curfew simply does, it reduces the hours that people are actually there," DeWine said.

Ohio restaurant and bar owners have been operating at limited capacity, have installed plexiglass, and have taken other safety measures. Sixty-two percent of restaurant owners in a recent survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association say they don’t anticipate breaking even in 2021.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
