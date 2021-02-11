Thousands of COVID-19 Deaths Not Reflected on Ohio's Public Data Dashboard

There was a huge jump in COVID deaths on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, and more big bumps are coming in the next few days.

As many as 4,000 deaths will be added into the overall total, which Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud says comes from a problem discovered in the past couple of days.

“We are starting our standard administrative review process as to how the issue arose and why it was not flagged sooner, and I’m really not able to comment on anything more than that until that’s completed," McCloud said.

Ohio Department of Health The Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus dashboard data from Thursday show a jump in the number of deaths.

McCloud suspects part of the problem is because there are two points of entry for death data. This is not the first time the agency has dealt with sluggish data. Last fall, COVID cases lagged behind because of incomplete data from local health departments.

