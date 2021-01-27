An Akron foundation wants to connect citizens from minority communities with credible COVID-19 information, including information about vaccines.

The GAR Foundation has committed $200,000 to a program it’s calling "Know COVID." Through grants provided to community organizations and health care providers, GAR’s Bronlynn Thurman says the organization hopes to address longstanding racial inequities the pandemic has exacerbated.

GAR Foundation's 'Know COVID' Provides Minority Communities with Information Thurman: bridging the gaps

“The barriers aren’t there by chance," Thurman said. "They are built into systems, but we wanted to at least try to get at the how do we bridge those gaps between our health care and our neighborhoods, our community members?”

Organizations will be able to use the funds in ways that most effectively target the communities they serve.

GAR is partnering with the following community organizations and health care systems:

