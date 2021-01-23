New Addiction Treatment Center Opens to Help Men Recover from Drug Abuse

Ohio has lost many lives to drug addiction. The most recent numbers from the state health department show a 7% increase in unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2019.

A new addiction recovery program hopes to help tackle the problem in Summit County. Restore Addiction Recovery in Lakemore is a free 12-month program for adult men struggling with substance abuse. President Dan Gregory, of Hudson, developed the facility based on his own experience seeking treatment for his son.

He says at Restore they go beyond just the drug usage.

“A lot of the issues that a man might face, if they struggle with drug and alcohol addiction for a long time, [are] really issues that go beyond a 30- or 60 -day program," Gregory said. "Because it’s one thing to rid your body of the drugs, but it’s another thing to be able to get to the deep thinking that’s driving the behavior in the first place.”

Restore is located on the site of the former Edwin Shaw rehab facility. The county donated 25 acres to Restore in 2017.

The new facility can house up to 70 men. In addition to counseling, Restore provides men with work in the community after their second month in the program, as well as a job and a place to live after completion.