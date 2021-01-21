© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

More Rapid COVID-19 Tests Coming

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 21, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST
Ohio Department of Health worker using new testing equipment for COVID-19
Ohio Department of Health
A worker at the Ohio Department of Health conducts tests for COVID-19 with new testing equipment.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is going to spend $50 million federal dollars to make at-home rapid tests available to Ohioans. 

DeWine says local health departments will be getting the at-home tests to distribute around the state. He says these rapid test kits will be easy to use.

“Through an agreement with EMed to provide telehealth services, an individual who uses one of these tests can be guided by a proctor and will get the results in minutes without having to visit a testing location," DeWine said.

He says local health departments have asked him for these tests, saying they can be particularly helpful in preventing community spread.

The tests cost about $25 each. Federal dollars are being used to pay for them. Results will be recorded by health departments. 
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
