Health & Science

New Age Groups Will Soon Be Eligible For Vaccines, Though Inconsistent Supply is Reported

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published January 14, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST
Wexner Medical Center worker getting vaccine
Wexner Medical Center, Ohio State University
Medical professionals at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center were among the first in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine last month.

The state is pushing forward with more COVID vaccinations with new age groups eligible in the next few weeks, even as some communities are saying the vaccine supply is inconsistent.

Gov. Mike DeWine said 800 pharmacies and other providers have been picked out of over 1,900 for the round of vaccinations that will start next week for people older than 80. Ohioans can look up providers by zip code starting Thursday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

“Each provider will handle their own scheduling," DeWine said. "It's important to note that the state site will only show what providers have been allocated vaccines. It will not update in real time. So providers may go through all the vaccine they have.”

The state expects 100,000 doses of vaccine next week. There are around 420,000 Ohioans who are older than 80.

Shortages and issues have been reported in Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Columbus has said it was close to running out of vaccine, and Hamilton County has said it doesn't have enough vaccine to finish the first group of people who qualify. In Cleveland, Mayor Frank Jackson has said both that more doses are needed and that the city has used only part of the doses that it's received so far.

But DeWine said the state will still offer the vaccine to Ohioans older than 75 who are eligible starting Jan. 25. People older than 70 are eligible after Feb. 1, and those older than 65 can get shots starting Feb. 8.

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the vaccine should be made available to anyone older than 65, DeWine has given front-line health care workers and nursing home residents and staff top priority. School employees will join the line next month, with the goal of getting kids back into in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
