Summit County Leaders Outline Plans for Phase 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Summit County leaders outlined plans today for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the next phase of eligible recipients.
The county at this point expects to receive a total of 5,750 doses for group 1B, which includes the elderly, those with certain medical conditions and school personnel. Those doses will be distributed among 11 different providers at 36 different sites located around the county.
The providers include local hospitals, pharmacies and the Summit County Public Health Department. Each location will get between 100 and 300 doses. Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says they’ll start administering them on January 21.
“The pharmacies that are getting it have multiple sites. And they all want appointments, or they’re not gonna do the walk-in. It’s going to be by appointment. Like I said before a lot of them have collected lists. They may reach out to you and call you say ‘Hey, I have a vaccine for you now. Come.’”
The public health department has a list of the providers on its website (see below). Summit County continues to encourage people to sign up for vaccine information at its online registry. The registry collects age information, which Skoda says will allow the Health Department to email information about vaccine availability to populations as the Phase 1B rollout continues (see related story).
Skoda and other health care providers urged people to be patient because the supply is limited. She says they will get to everyone, but it will take time.
In the meantime, all the health care leaders urged people to continue masking, washing hands and maintaining distance to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
These are the providers listed on the Summit County Public Health website that will receive the vaccine:
|AXCESSPOINTE
|1400 S Arlington St, Akron, OH 44306
|888-975-9188
ACME PHARMACY
|3979 Medina Rd., Akron OH 44333
330-666-3300
|3235 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319
330-644-0350
|DISCOUNT DRUG MART
|4044 Fishcreek Rd., Stow, OH 44221
|330-688-6140
|655 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
330-923-8332
|5863 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH 44236
330-342-5500
|711 Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44312
330-764-1181
|3100 Glenwood Blvd., Twinsburg, OH 44087
330-405-6650
|GENOA HEALTHCARE
|340 S. Broadway St, Akron, OH 44308
|330-253-3600
|GIANT EAGLE PHARMACY
|1700 Corporate Woods Pkwy, Uniontown, OH 44685
|330-896-9787
|2687 State Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
330-928-8844
|230 Howe Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
330-929-6372
|41 5th St, SE, Barberton, OH 44203
330-861-0849
|3750 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-668-6605
|2775 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-2036
|484 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44319
330-773-7772
|2801 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44312
330-628-6067
|4300 Kent Rd, Stow, OH 44224
|330-686-9121
|1700 Norton Rd, Stow, OH 44224
|330-650-4093
|290 E Aurora Rd, Northfield, OH 44067
330-468-3263
|205 West Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278
330-634-0688
|8960 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087
330-405-7105
|MARC’S PHARMACY
|470 Howe Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
330-928-8611
|2753 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-869-0426
|550 W Aurora Rd, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
|330-468-4868
|2891 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44312
330-628-0781
|3732 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH 44224
|330-686-5285
|360 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44319
330-773-5554