picture of coronavirus
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County Leaders Outline Plans for Phase 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published January 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST
Summit Co 1B vaccine rollout.PNG
via Zoom
Hospital leaders and other Summit County leaders talked about Phase 1B vaccine rollout and the need for patience as well as continued efforts by individuals to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Summit County leaders outlined plans today for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the next phase of eligible recipients.

The county at this point expects to receive a total of 5,750 doses for group 1B, which includes the elderly, those with certain medical conditions and school personnel. Those doses will be distributed among 11 different providers at 36 different sites located around the county.

The providers include local hospitals, pharmacies and the Summit County Public Health Department. Each location will get between 100 and 300 doses. Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says they’ll start administering them on January 21.

Phase 1B rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine
Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says pharmacies will administer the vaccine by appointment.
011321 FB presser Donna Skoda.PNG
Chart showing Ohio's estimates of COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1B populations.
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
DeWine Lays Out Plan to Vaccinate Elderly, School Personnel
Sarah Taylor
,
Gov. Mike DeWine plans to begin vaccinating people by age in the second phase of distribution and will add school personnel to try to get students back in class by the beginning of March.

“The pharmacies that are getting it have multiple sites. And they all want appointments, or they’re not gonna do the walk-in. It’s going to be by appointment. Like I said before a lot of them have collected lists. They may reach out to you and call you say ‘Hey, I have a vaccine for you now. Come.’”

The public health department has a list of the providers on its website (see below). Summit County continues to encourage people to sign up for vaccine information at its online registry. The registry collects age information, which Skoda says will allow the Health Department to email information about vaccine availability to populations as the Phase 1B rollout continues (see related story).

Skoda and other health care providers urged people to be patient because the supply is limited. She says they will get to everyone, but it will take time.

In the meantime, all the health care leaders urged people to continue masking, washing hands and maintaining distance to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

These are the providers listed on the Summit County Public Health website that will receive the vaccine:

AXCESSPOINTE1400 S Arlington St, Akron, OH 44306888-975-9188

ACME PHARMACY

3979 Medina Rd., Akron OH 44333

330-666-3300

3235 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319

330-644-0350

DISCOUNT DRUG MART4044 Fishcreek Rd., Stow, OH 44221330-688-6140
655 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

330-923-8332

5863 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH 44236

330-342-5500

711 Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44312

330-764-1181

3100 Glenwood Blvd., Twinsburg, OH 44087

330-405-6650

GENOA HEALTHCARE340 S. Broadway St, Akron, OH 44308330-253-3600
GIANT EAGLE PHARMACY1700 Corporate Woods Pkwy, Uniontown, OH 44685330-896-9787
2687 State Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

330-928-8844

230 Howe Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

330-929-6372

41 5th St, SE, Barberton, OH 44203

330-861-0849

3750 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333

330-668-6605

2775 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333

330-836-2036

484 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44319

330-773-7772

2801 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44312

330-628-6067

4300 Kent Rd, Stow, OH 44224330-686-9121
1700 Norton Rd, Stow, OH 44224330-650-4093
290 E Aurora Rd, Northfield, OH 44067

330-468-3263

205 West Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278

330-634-0688

8960 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087

330-405-7105

MARC’S PHARMACY470 Howe Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

330-928-8611

2753 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333

330-869-0426

550 W Aurora Rd, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067330-468-4868
2891 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44312

330-628-0781

3732 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH 44224330-686-5285
360 E Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH 44319

330-773-5554

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
