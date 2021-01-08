© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Police Want to Get COVID Vaccines Sooner Rather Than Later

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 8, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST
Columbus Police on patrol during recent protest
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Columbus Police patrol the area during a recent protest. The police union in Ohio disagrees with the state's rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, saying officers should have been among the first people to be inoculated.

The union that represents Ohio police is urging the state to put officers higher on the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. 

Ohio Fraternal Order of Police president Gary Wolske says officers thought they’d be among the first responders who’d get the vaccine first. Firefighters and EMT’s did, but police were not included in that top tier group. Wolske says they should have been. 

“We are in closer contact with citizens in the community than most everybody," Wolske said.

He says officers will get vaccines after teachers and Ohioans 65 and older in two to four weeks.  
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinepolicefirst respondersOhio Fraternal Order of Police
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content