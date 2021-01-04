© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio Ski Season: Some Resorts Uncertain About Opening Date, All Implementing New Guidelines

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published January 4, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST
1 of 5  — IMG_1765.JPG
A sign at Boston Mills and Brandywine Ski Resort summarizes the new guidelines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom Conti
2 of 5  — IMG_1766.JPG
All tables inside the lodge are spaced more than 6 feet apart to ensure physical distancing. The resorts offer grab-and-go style pre-packaged food, and all transactions are cashless.
Tom Conti
3 of 5  — IMG_1769.JPG
All guests and employees are required to wear masks at all times. Those refusing to wear masks will not be permitted inside the resorts and will be asked to leave the premises.
Tom Conti
4 of 5  — IMG_1770.JPG
Dividers have been placed throughout the resorts to regulate the flow of foot traffic inside the buildings and ensure physical distancing.
Tom Conti
5 of 5  — IMG_6740.jpg
Boston Mills and Brandywine Ski Resort in Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Andrew Meyer

With the arrival of colder weather, Ohio’s ski resorts are slowly beginning to open. Alpine Valley in Geauga County opened for the season on Monday with new guidelines in place.

Thomas Conti is a spokesman for Vail Resorts, which owns Alpine Valley as well as Boston Mills and Brandywine in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. He says Vail Resorts has not set an opening date for Boston Mills or Brandywine because of to uncertainty with snowmaking.

Conti
Ski resorts still closed
Snow machine

“It's always about 2 to 3 degrees warmer at Boston Mills, Brandywine than Brecksville or Chesterland or Peninsula. And because of that, it's kind of affected our snowmaking," Conti said. "We haven't had an opportunity to make as much snow as, for example, Alpine Valley has. We're really looking for this weekend. That's definitely our goal,” Conti said.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, new guidelines are also in place at all three resorts.

All employees are required to undergo temperature checks and answer a health screening questionnaire before being permitted to work, but Conti said there is no such requirement for guests.

Conti
No temperature checks for guests
IMG_1659 3.JPG

"We would love to but that would include HIPAA violations, which nobody in the whole country can violate HIPAA restrictions," he said. "You can't ask about somebody's health and their personal health and wellness ..."

Sign Showing Pandemic Guidelines
Tom Conti
Signs at Alpine Valley Ski Resort remind guests to wear a mask and practice physical distancing

Conti said the resorts have put a strict mask-wearing policy in place for everyone and are encouraging social distancing, including on ski lifts. All transactions are now cashless, and reservations are required online before entering the resorts.

Conti declined to disclose the limits on capacity because of the pandemic.

He said the resorts will not be hosting any special events this season to avoid mass gatherings.

Tags

Health & ScienceVail ResortsBrandywine Ski ResortBoston Mills Ski ResortAlpine Valley Ski ResortCOVID-19Cuyahoga Valley National Parksnow skiingcoronavirus
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah
Related Content