Health & Science

Group of At-Risk People in Summit County Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published December 29, 2020 at 9:29 PM EST
At-risk individuals who are part of a state health department program are among the first people in Summit County to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The day after Christmas, 3,100 people in Summit County received their first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine. These individuals, prioritized as the most at-risk by the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Program, are a part of Phase 1A of the program.

Summit County Public Health created a vaccine registration to help reach those who would like to be vaccinated, according to Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. This will help to administer safe and equitable vaccinations to the community based on risk level.

“There will only be a limited supply in the early stages of distribution until production catches up with the demand," Skoda said in a statement.

Until more doses of the vaccine are made available, the health department still encourages people to stay home, wear a mask, and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
