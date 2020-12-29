Group of At-Risk People in Summit County Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

The day after Christmas, 3,100 people in Summit County received their first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine. These individuals, prioritized as the most at-risk by the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Program, are a part of Phase 1A of the program.

Summit County Public Health created a vaccine registration to help reach those who would like to be vaccinated, according to Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. This will help to administer safe and equitable vaccinations to the community based on risk level.

“There will only be a limited supply in the early stages of distribution until production catches up with the demand," Skoda said in a statement.

Until more doses of the vaccine are made available, the health department still encourages people to stay home, wear a mask, and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus.

