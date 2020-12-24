© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Cleveland Clinic Akron General Doctor Gets Her 'Christmas Wish' -- A COVID Vaccination

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 24, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST
Dr Rebecca Stone vaccine.png
Cleveland Clinic Akron General
Dr. Rebecca Stone was among the first batch of frontline healthcare workers to be vaccinated on Christmas Eve at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Many frontline workers at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital spent Christmas Eve getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Rebecca Stone, who specializes in internal medicine, was one of the first. She says it was quick and actually hurts less than a flu shot.

Dr. Stone on the vaccination process
Dr. Stone on the vaccination process

“It was actually painless; then we were taken to a small auditorium and we were given a timer. We had to sit for about 15 minutes, just to make sure we didn’t have any side effects or any reactions or anything. And then we were free to go [and] I came home. I think the most painful part was taking off my [bandage]. I have no arm soreness or anything; I feel great.”

Along with healthcare workers, Gov. Mike DeWine has earmarked the first batches of the vaccine for people in long-term care facilities. Early next year, priority will be given to teachers and to people aged 65 and older.

“I’m very excited about that because we really do need to get these kids back to school. I have a little girl who is going to kindergarten next year, and I want her in the classroom. I don’t want her learning behind a computer screen.”

Dr. Stone adds that despite the availability of the vaccine and a plan for its rollout, people still need to take precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus by wearing a mask and social distancing.

