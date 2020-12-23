Teachers, Senior Citizens, and People With Health Conditions Are Next in Line for Vaccines

Health care workers, seniors living in congregate settings and first line responders are getting COVID vaccines now. Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s set some recommendations for who will be the next group eligible for the COVID vaccines.

DeWine says he chose the next group to be vaccinated with two goals in mind.

“The goal should be two things. One is to save lives. The other is to get kids in school," DeWine says.

So, DeWine says school employees will be eligible for the next vaccine group, along with those most at risk of contracting COVID – those 65 and over and Ohioans with existing health issues. DeWine says online teachers will not be included in that group. He doesn’t have the details ironed out yet but he suggests some could be vaccinated inside school buildings and at doctors offices and pharmacies, as early as mid-January.

