Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Akron General Suspends Certain Elective Procedures As Bed Occupancy Nears Capacity

WKSU | By Connor Steffen
Published December 10, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST
Akron General Hospital Image.jpg
Cleveland Clinic
Akron General serves as the hub for Cleveland Clinic’s Southern Region with locations in downtown Akron, Lodi, Bath, Green and Stow.

Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital is suspending all non-essential, elective procedures requiring hospital or ICU beds, as of Dec. 7.

Medical staff will continue with elective outpatient procedures which don’t require the use of any hospital beds.

The hospital is operating at 98% bed occupancy according to Chief Medical officer Dr. Theresa Lash-Ritter. She says four inpatient units and two ICU units are solely dedicated to caring for COVID patients.

Akron General Suspends Certain Elective Procedures As Bed Occupancy Nears Capacity
Dr. Theresa Lash-Ritter, Cleveland Clinic Akron General Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Teresa Lash-Ritter.jpg

“We have about twice as many COVID patients as we had hospitalized in the spring. However, we also have a lot more experience taking care of such patients," Lash-Ritter said. "We do tend to run fairly high occupancy rates and so this is something that we are used to looking at on a daily basis as far as where patients will go, their bed needs and adjusting staffing needs as well."

She said the hospital is adequately staffed for now.

A Cleveland Clinic task force will guide the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine in the hospital according to Lash-Ritter.

Health & ScienceAkron General HospitalCleveland Clinic Akron GeneralSummit Countyelective surgerieshospital capacity
Connor Steffen
Connor Steffen is a junior at Kent State studying journalism. Connor is a member of TV2 News, Kent State's student-run television station, where he serves as the executive producer for all news operations. He also anchors, reports and produces for the station. After graduation, Connor hopes to work as a reporter at a local news station.
See stories by Connor Steffen
