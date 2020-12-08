MetroHealth Closing Some Locations Due to COVID-19 Staffing Shortages

As COVID-19 cases surge across Ohio, hospital officials continue to sound the alarm about staffing shortages due to health care workers being sick or quarantined wiith COVID-19.

MetroHealth will temporarily close some of its regional health centers starting Dec. 7 to preserve staff members and redeploy some employees to other facilities due to the current COVID-19 surge, officials said.

About 100 MetroHealth employees are currently out, a spokesperson said.

Seven MetroHealth facilities across Northeast Ohio will close through the end of the year, and patient appointments will be rescheduled for other locations or converted to telehealth appointments, officials said.

Employees at the closed locations will be moved to other places in the health system, according to officials.

Locations closing include Brooklyn Health Center, Brunswick Health Center, Lyndhurst Health Center, Medina Health Center, Rocky River Medical Offices, State Road Family Practice, and Behavioral Health – Adult and Child services at the main campus.



