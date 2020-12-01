Summit County Public Health Urges Residents to Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Summit County is experiencing an unheard of surge in coronavirus cases. The county is currently on the watch list to reach risk Level 4, or purple, designation in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

As of Nov. 26, the county had 698.3 cases per 100,000 residents. The extreme increase in cases is causing a setback in contact tracing at the Summit County Health Department.

Administrative Coordinator Marlene Martin says things haven't gotten to the point where there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"Our spike is definitely continuing. We have not seen the other side of the hill yet," Martin said.

The health department is asking residents for their help to control the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing.

Additional information about celebrating the holidays during the pandemic can be found can be found on the public health department's website. For other questions, call the COVID-19 Call Line at (330) 926-5795, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.