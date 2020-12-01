© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKYC School Closings List
Health & Science

Summit County Public Health Urges Residents to Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19

WKSU | By Melissa Meyers
Sean Fitzgerald
Published December 1, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST
Summit County Public Health Dashboard from Nov. 11
Mark Arehart
/
Summit County Public Health
A screenshot of the Summit County Public Health dashboard last month shows how the coronavirus is affecting the area.

Summit County is experiencing an unheard of surge in coronavirus cases. The county is currently on the watch list to reach risk Level 4, or purple, designation in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

As of Nov. 26, the county had 698.3 cases per 100,000 residents. The extreme increase in cases is causing a setback in contact tracing at the Summit County Health Department.

Administrative Coordinator Marlene Martin says things haven't gotten to the point where there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"Our spike is definitely continuing. We have not seen the other side of the hill yet," Martin said.

The health department is asking residents for their help to control the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing.

Additional information about celebrating the holidays during the pandemic can be found can be found on the public health department's website. For other questions, call the COVID-19 Call Line at (330) 926-5795, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19Summit CountySummit County Public Healthcoronaviruscoronavirus spikecoronavirus spreadCOVID-19 safety measures
Melissa Meyers
Melissa Meyers is a senior at Kent pursuing a major in broadcast journalism. Along with interning at WKSU, she is also involved with Kent State's student-run news station, TV2 News. She currently anchors and produces the 6 pm newscast. After college she hopes to get a job working as a news reporter/anchor.
See stories by Melissa Meyers
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school.
See stories by Sean Fitzgerald
Related Content