Health & Science

Visits with Nursing Home Residents are More Challenging Now but Possible

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 30, 2020 at 10:03 PM EST
Instead of bringing a nursing home resident to a holiday gathering or event, the Ohio Health Care Association suggests alternate ways to keep in touch and celebrate.

Families of nursing home residents are being urged to refrain from a common practice this time of year—taking their loved one home for a holiday celebration. But that is not being allowed this year because of the potential spread of COVID-19.

Pete Van Runkle speaks for nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the Ohio Health Care Association. He says residents should not leave because of the pandemic.

“That’s really a good way to get exposed and then potentially expose everyone else in the building," Van Runkle said.

He said the better thing to do is schedule a compassionate care visit inside the facility. But he admits that might not be possible if COVID is prevalent in the building. Other safe options include phone calls, visual conferencing or visiting through a window from the outside.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
