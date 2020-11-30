Ohio Hits Another Milestone with COVID Patients in Hospitals and ICUs

On the first weekday after the Thanksgiving holiday, Ohio hit yet another record for COVID patients in hospitals and for those in intensive care units and on ventilators. And while case numbers have dropped a bit, medical professionals are saying the battle against the virus is raging on.

Ohio's patient counts grew over the holiday weekend:

Record 1,180 in ICU (up fr 1,142; 24.82% of beds)

Record 682 on ventilators (up fr 643; 13.13% capacity)

Positivity rate 14.9%; 7 day moving average 14.5%— Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) November 30, 2020

Gov. Mike DeWine moved up his usual Tuesday news conference on COVID to Monday. And starting off, Dr. Andy Thomas from Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, who said statewide, there’s been a 200% increase in patients in just a month.

“We crossed 5,000 inpatients with COVID in Ohio’s hospitals for the first time ever during the course of the pandemic. Just back on Nov. 1, we were just under 1,700 patients," Thomas said.

Thomas said the jumps in cases and patients in rural areas are especially concerning.

And Thomas said those rising hospitalizations are translating into a very different climate in the calls that he’s doing with others in Ohio’s three hospital zones, which went from weekly to more than once a week to now daily, even on Thanksgiving.

“It feels palpably different when we’re on our zone calls with hospital leaders around the state than it did a month ago or even a couple of weeks ago—the level of anxiety and concern. In fact, we had one hospital in the northern part of the state that had to call in a refrigeration truck because they had exceeded the capacity of their onsite morgue," Thomas said.

Neither Thomas nor DeWine identified that hospital.

Medical professionals said since there are more treatments and better understanding of COVID now, death totals aren’t climbing with case numbers, but they say they’re seeing COVID patients who are younger and were healthy.

There are nearly 1,200 COVID patients in intensive care units in Ohio. Dara Pence is the ICU nurse manager at Riverside in Columbus, and she said she wishes she could bring people with her to walk through her unit.

“But then, I don’t wish anybody to ever see what we have seen, what are our nurses are going through," said Pence. "Our nurses, our team is amazing. Our team is strong. But everybody is only so strong for so long.”

Jamie Giere is the COVID Unit Team Leader at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County in Southwest Ohio. She said she wishes she could wear a GoPro for just four hours so people could see what nurses and others are going through.

“I don’t think the public truly understands what we go through every day—the heartbreak and the emotion and seeing the fear on these patients’ faces. This is no joke. This is very serious," Giere said.

Giere and others said they’re worried about their own health and about how to care for the huge surge in patients, many of whom are in isolation and some who will die alone.

DeWine also announced at his briefing that two Ohio prison workers have died, the first employee deaths in the system in several months. They are Officer Steven Cooke, who worked at Dayton Correctional and was with the department for over a decade, and Mark Jones, who worked at Trumbull Correctional for 26 years.

DeWine also said the backlog of antigen tests not reported in the state’s daily numbers is down to 7,500, from a high of 15,000. He says the state will soon be switching over to guidelines from the CDC on reporting those tests, which are less sensitive than the PCR tests the state uses for its positive results. That will mean a one-day surge of positive cases sometime in the next 10 days.

DeWine was also asked if he planned any future health orders closing down businesses. He replied that lockdowns are "very detrimental" when it comes to mental health and drug overdoses and that there’s some evidence Ohioans did pull back, and we didn't see cases grow, so he’s ask all Ohioans to pull back more by not traveling and further limiting their face-to-face interactions with others.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.