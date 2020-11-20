© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

OSU and Columbus School Districts Make More COVID-19 Changes

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Steve Brown
Nick Houser
Published November 20, 2020 at 8:19 PM EST
The Ohio State University
Angie Wang
/
Associated Press
As of Friday evening, many classes at The Ohio State University are online. The university made the decision to have many in-person classes move to remote learning after the city of Columbus issued a "stay at home" advisory.

The surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing Ohio State University and area schools districts to make changes.

Following the "stay at home" advisory from the city of Columbus, Ohio State announced that classes would move online starting Friday at 6 p.m. 

In-person classes were slated to end next week, and the university was already telling students to leave campus early for winter break if possible. Final exams for the fall semester will be conducted virtually.

Some in-person learning will be allowed to continue for clinical programs conducted under approved safety protocols as well as laboratory, studio and performance classes.

On-campus facilities, including dining halls, recreational facilities and the Ohio Union, will close by 9:30 p.m. each night to comply with the state's 10 p.m. curfew, which took effect Thursday.

The university is also telling all employees who are able to work remotely to do so.

Columbus City Schools and South-Western City Schools are suspending all athletics and other extracurricular activities at least through mid-December to limit the spread of coronavirus. Hilliard City Schools are pausing extracurricular activities through the end of November. 

Columbus is also returning career technical programs at Columbus Downtown High School and Fort Hayes Career Center to an online model. Those students could return to mix of in-person and virtual learning Jan. 4 if the city and county health advisory, which ends Dec. 18, is not extended. 

Columbus Schools will suspend its daily meal distribution offering Monday. The district will still offer five-day meal packs to all children 18 and younger from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Ohio State Universitycoronavirus spikecoronavirus spreadstay-at-home advisoryremote learningColumbus schools
Steve Brown
Steve Brown grew up in nearby Richwood, Ohio and now lives there with his wife and son. He started his journalism career as a weekend board operator at WOSU while majoring in journalism at Ohio State, where he also wrote for student newspaper  The Lantern and co-founded the organization Students for Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Brown
Nick Houser
Nick Houser leads the digital media team and oversees all things digital, including wosu.org, , digital content, the WOSU Public Media Mobile App, social media, enewsletters, podcasts and on-demand video.
See stories by Nick Houser
Related Content