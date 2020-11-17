© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio's Portman Is First Senator To Join COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published November 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST
A patient gets a flu shot in a pharmacy in central Ohio. Experts are encouraging flu shots as the pandemic continues and trials for a COVID-19 vaccine go on.
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A patient gets a flu shot in a pharmacy in central Ohio. Experts are encouraging flu shots as the pandemic continues and trials for a COVID-19 vaccine go on.

Ohio’s Republican US Senator is the first member of the Senate to announce he’s part of a trial to test a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rob Portman (R-OH) said he joined the vaccine clinical trial conducted by Janssen/Johnson & Johnson after getting a briefing on the progress of vaccine development.

Portman said he hopes by speaking out, he’ll convince others to join trials or to get the vaccine when it’s released. Half of respondents in a recent survey said they wouldn’t get vaccinated, and Portman blames politics. 

“I think that’s very irresponsible for elected officials and others to question the process because it is happening under the Trump administration," Portman said. "We’ve heard that, we’ve heard that from a number of different sources including from elected officials who have a big audience. In my view, they’re playing politics with people’s health.”

Portman didn’t identify anyone who is, in his words, criticizing the scientists at the FDA and those running the various coronavirus vaccine trials. But he said those experts are taking extraordinary measures to make sure those vaccines are safe.

Portman also he's hoping lawmakers will take up another COVID-19 relief bill in the lame-duck session, and he's working on a bipartisan proposal that he said would include money for vaccine development,  small businesses and unemployment insurance.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Rob Portmanvaccine
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.