Some Ohio Restaurants Requiring Customer Masks at Drive-Thrus

Some Ohio restaurants are now requiring guests wear masks at the drive-thru window, following Gov. Mike DeWine’s latest mask and social distancing orders announced during his statewide address last week.

Ohio Restaurant Association spokeswoman Homa Moheimani says they’ve had a list of best practices in-place for restaurants throughout the coronavirus pandemic. And while it’s up to each restaurant whether people should be masked at the window, she says wearing them is a good idea for both employees and customers.

“We want to follow science and data saying that masks are helpful. Anytime that I've gone out for drive-thru or a pick-up, employees are wearing their masks. They're adhering to all the guidelines. You know, restaurants want to stay open; they want to stay in business. They do this because they love it. So they're doing everything that they can to go above and beyond to keep their employees and guests safe.”

The Ohio Restaurant Association’s guidelines include suggestions for socially distanced seating, providing hand sanitizer for guests, and closing buffets and salad bars. The full list is available here.