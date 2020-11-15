© 2020 WKSU
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Some Ohio Restaurants Requiring Customer Masks at Drive-Thrus

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 15, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST
Tree City Coffee.JPG
Kabir Bhatia
/
WKSU
The owners of Tree City Coffee & Pastry in Kent require employees to wear masks throughout the building. There's currently no mask requirement for guests due to the exchange of fresh air that happens between a vehicle and the window, but the owners say they would absolutely enforce such an order if handed down by the state.

Some Ohio restaurants are now requiring guests wear masks at the drive-thru window, following Gov. Mike DeWine’s latest mask and social distancing orders announced during his statewide address last week.

Ohio Restaurant Association spokeswoman Homa Moheimani says they’ve had a list of best practices in-place for restaurants throughout the coronavirus pandemic. And while it’s up to each restaurant whether people should be masked at the window, she says wearing them is a good idea for both employees and customers.

“We want to follow science and data saying that masks are helpful. Anytime that I've gone out for drive-thru or a pick-up, employees are wearing their masks. They're adhering to all the guidelines. You know, restaurants want to stay open; they want to stay in business. They do this because they love it. So they're doing everything that they can to go above and beyond to keep their employees and guests safe.”

The Ohio Restaurant Association’s guidelines include suggestions for socially distanced seating, providing hand sanitizer for guests, and closing buffets and salad bars. The full list is available here.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
