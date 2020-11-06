© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Surpasses 5,000 New COVID-19 Cases for the First Time Ever

90.3 WCPN ideastream | By Anna Huntsman
Published November 6, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST
alert population.PNG
Ohio Department of Health
This graph shows the percentage of Ohio's population living under red, orange, or yellow alert according to the state's public health advisory system. This week 86% of Ohioans are under red alert for the spread of the coronavirus.

This has been a record-breaking week in Ohio for the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, as the case count has climbed into unchartered territory each day.

On Friday, health officials reported there were 5,008  new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period and 33 new deaths. Some 5,494 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus to date.


This is the state's highest number of new cases ever reported in a single day, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).  

This breaks the previous record of new confirmed cases, 4,961, which was set just one day ago on Nov. 5.

For the past four days, case counts have surpassed 4,000 per day. This is well above the state’s 21-day average of 2,961 cases, indicating that cases have risen significantly compared to three weeks ago.

Ohio first recorded more than 3,000 cases on Oct. 29, and cases reached more than 4,000 for the first time on Nov. 3.

Since mid-October, case counts reported per day have increased by nearly 131 percent, according to state data.

During his regular news briefing on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said there is significant community spread all over the state.

“It is everywhere,” DeWine said. “We can’t hide from it, we can’t run from it, we’ve gotta face it and we have to deal with it.”

Most of the spread is being attributed to gatherings such as weddings, funerals, and parties in people's homes, according to health officials.

All 88 counties in Ohio currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases, and all are experiencing high incidences of spread according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards. 

Hospitalizations have also increased over the past three weeks. According to ODH’s database, 231 people were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state over the past 24 hours. To date, 20,246 people have been hospitalized for the virus in Ohio.

The state reported 22 new intensive care unit admissions Friday. The ICU utilization rate, however, is trending downward, according to ODH data.

Cuyahoga County remains at a “red” category, a level 3 threat, on the state’s public health advisory system, which means there is high exposure and spread in the area. All surrounding Northeast Ohio counties have been designated in the red category as well.

Cuyahoga County health officials have not yet released county data for this week, but according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the county is seeing 211 cases per 100,000 residents, which indicates a high incidence of the virus. The county will not drop to the “orange” category, level 2, until that number is below 100 per 100,000 residents, according to the state's alert guidelines.

The majority - 86 percent - of Ohioans are currently living in a red county, DeWine said in his Thursday briefing.

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

Anna Huntsman
Anna Huntsman is a senior broadcast journalism student at Kent State with experience reporting for radio, television and digital platforms. She reports for the Ohio News Connection, Ohio's branch of the Public News Service, and helps run the weekend assignment desk at WKYC. Anna served as the General Manager of TV2, Kent State's student-led television station, during the 2017-18 school year. A Canton native, she is excited to join the WKSU team and tell stories in the Northeast Ohio community. 
