Ohio Hits New Record With 4,229 New Confirmed Or Probable COVID-19 Cases

Ohio hit another record for new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as thousands of masked Ohioans showed up to vote in person at socially distant polling sites across the state.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 4,229 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, breaking a record set just four days earlier. The 7-day average of new cases has been climbing since late September.

Gov. Mike DeWine has urged Ohioans to wear masks and keep their distance from one another, refraining from imposing new restrictions on businesses of the sort seen in the spring. State officials have blamed gatherings like weddings, funerals and parties for the spike in cases.

“Today, and for some time to come, we also share a common enemy–one that cares not whether we voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden; an enemy that is relentless and clearly on the march,” DeWine wrote in a Nov. 1 open letter.

By last week, the state categorized 83 of Ohio’s 88 counties as having “high incidence” of coronavirus spread. All but two counties have reached orange or red levels in the state’s health advisory system, though none have yet risen to purple, the most serious level.

